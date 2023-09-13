Microsoft reveals the full Xbox Game Pass Core list of 36 games before its Sept. 14 launch

In July, Microsoft announced it would replace its long-standing Xbox Live Gold service with a new Xbox Game Pass Core plan. Today, the company announced the full list of 36 games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers when it begins on Thursday, September 14 for the price of $9.99 a month

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft posted the list, which includes:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Microsoft added that this list would be updated two to three times a year. It's likely that some games on this initial launch list will be removed and others will be added, similar to other Xbox Game Pass plans. All current Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be automatically moved to Xbox Game Pass Core on Thursday.

Like Xbox Live Gold, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Core will also be able to access online multiplayer features on their Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X consoles. They will also be able to get special deals on Xbox games. However, the Games with Gold feature, which allowed users to claim free games every month, is going away in favor of the library of 36 titles.

Microsoft has previously stated any Xbox One games that were claimed by Games with Gold members can be kept if they keep paying $9.99 a month for Xbox Game Pass Core or if they upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $16.99 a month. All the free Xbox 360 games that were claimed by Games with Gold members will remain in their library, no matter what.