Microsoft reveals the full Xbox Game Pass Core list of 36 games before its Sept. 14 launch

In July, Microsoft announced it would replace its long-standing Xbox Live Gold service with a new Xbox Game Pass Core plan. Today, the company announced the full list of 36 games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers when it begins on Thursday, September 14 for the price of $9.99 a month
In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft posted the list, which includes:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
Microsoft added that this list would be updated two to three times a year. It's likely that some games on this initial launch list will be removed and others will be added, similar to other Xbox Game Pass plans. All current Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be automatically moved to Xbox Game Pass Core on Thursday.
Like Xbox Live Gold, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Core will also be able to access online multiplayer features on their Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X consoles. They will also be able to get special deals on Xbox games. However, the Games with Gold feature, which allowed users to claim free games every month, is going away in favor of the library of 36 titles.
Microsoft has previously stated any Xbox One games that were claimed by Games with Gold members can be kept if they keep paying $9.99 a month for Xbox Game Pass Core or if they upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $16.99 a month. All the free Xbox 360 games that were claimed by Games with Gold members will remain in their library, no matter what.
