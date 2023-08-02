Xbox Game Pass Core will be tested by Xbox Insiders this week ahead of its Sept. 14 launch

In July, Microsoft announced it would be retiring its Xbox Live Gold service and replacing it with Xbox Game Pass Core. Today, it revealed that Xbox Insiders would get the first shot at trying out the Xbox Game Pass Core before it becomes generally available in September.

The Xbox Wire site states that members of the Xbox Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings, who are also Xbox Live Gold members, would be able to test the new Xbox Game Pass Core service starting this week.

Those testers will slowly gain access to some of the games that will be available to Xbox Game Pass Core members, including titles like Psychonauts 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, State of Decay 2, and Doom Eternal.

Microsoft added a few more things Xbox Insiders would need to keep in mind:

Changes will be rolling out throughout the month. Some parts of the experience will update ahead of others – some places will say “Xbox Live Gold” while others say “Game Pass Core.” This is to be expected, but please still file feedback via Report a Problem if you find Xbox Live Gold branding to help us catch anything we missed.

You can continue to access any Xbox One games previously redeemed through Games with Gold in My Games and Apps if you remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member.

Regardless of subscription status, any Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in your library.

Xbox Game Pass Core will officially take over from Xbox Live Gold on September 14 for $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year. As previously reported, it will include access to over 25 games at first, with more being added in the coming months. It will also include special deals and discounts.

Current Xbox Live Gold members will be able to keep any of the free Xbox One games they claimed if they keep paying for Xbox Game Pass Core or if they switch to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. They will also be able to keep any Xbox 360 games they had claimed, no matter what.