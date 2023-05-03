Microsoft SharePoint will be the latest service to add the AI-driven Copilot

Microsoft continues to add AI features to its many different applications and services. That includes Copilot features in OneNote, Copilot in Microsoft Viva, and of course Microsoft 365 Copilot. The latest one to be revealed is Copilot in SharePoint, which is supposed to make it easier to create content in Microsoft's web-based collaboration service.

Microsoft's blog post states:

If you can describe the site or page, Copilot in SharePoint will begin to create it for you, and then work with you to edit and refine it. And all within our existing commitments to data security and privacy in the enterprise. These new capabilities will enable you to spend less time setting up SharePoint sites and give you confidence that your site is using the best that SharePoint has to offer.

Copilot in SharePoint is scheduled to launch in a preview version before the end of the year. However, Microsoft has even more plans for its collaboration tools. One of them is a new Start experience. Microsoft says:

With this new experience, getting started with creating sites and pages is easier than ever. For instance, if you want to create a video page that hosts your recent town hall recording, you can create one instantly. All these personal pages are managed directly from the new start experience, so there is less overhead to getting started with SharePoint.

Other plans for SharePoint include putting in a new image editor that will support features like filters, text overlays, and more. There are also plans to add SharePoint pages in emails so that users can send full news posts. In addition, there are plans to improve page sharing and a section where people can comment on pages in development before they go live.