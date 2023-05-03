Google's AI-powered privacy platform Checks is making compliance simpler for developers

Introduced in February 2022 as part of its Area 120 incubator program, Google Checks was created to aid increasingly concerned app developers about privacy rights and data collection. It helped developers by giving them access to easy-to-use tools to make privacy compliance simpler and save time. Today, Google announced they have fully integrated Checks into their product line.

According to a poll by McKinsey, 52% of B2B purchasers have ceased business activities with companies that have violated their digital trust. Checks leverage Google's cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLMs) and app understanding technologies to offer automated analysis, comprehensive monitoring, and pertinent recommendations. This enables organizations to transform their insights into actionable steps, with all the features easily accessible from a user-friendly dashboard.

Checks provides services in three key product areas:

Compliance Monitoring helps companies identify potential regulatory and mobile app store compliance issues by using automated tests to scan an app and its privacy disclosures, and provides actionable recommendations to help address any identified issues.

helps companies identify potential regulatory and mobile app store compliance issues by using automated tests to scan an app and its privacy disclosures, and provides actionable recommendations to help address any identified issues. Data Monitoring provides end-to-end visibility of an app’s data collection and sharing behaviors, enabling teams to more efficiently manage their data governance practices.

provides end-to-end visibility of an app’s data collection and sharing behaviors, enabling teams to more efficiently manage their data governance practices. Store Disclosure Support helps companies ensure that their Google Play Data safety section is accurate and up-to-date.

After being integrated into a developer's workflow, it will automatically prompt them with compliance alerts and recommendations. This feature works for pre-production apps as well. It ensures developers have access to resources for better compliance before an app launches.

Google says the new program has already helped app development companies like Angry Birds creators Rovio, along with Miniclip, Kongregate, Crayola, and Yousician, makes sure that their games and apps are following privacy guidelines.

One interesting thing is that Google Checks is working with the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), the US video game rating agency. Its Privacy Certified team collaborates with Google Checks so that members of the ESRB will release games that are in line with the current privacy regulations.

Source: Google