Microsoft announces Copilot integration with OneNote

Today, Microsoft has announced that the Microsoft 365 Copilot will be coming to OneNote, with direct integration into the software. The tool uses the power of large language models (LLMs) as well as data from Microsoft Graph, and information from other Microsoft 365 apps.

Utilising Copilot within OneNote allows for lots of different functionalities within the software, such as drafting plans, creating lists and more. Existing text can also be changed by summarising, rewriting, formatting and visual context to further improve the contents that users place in OneNote.

A few examples that Microsoft provides for prompts are:

Create a plan for my daughter’s high school graduation party.

Summarize notes into bullet points on a new page.

Generate a list of topics and talking points to be covered in an annual investor update meeting.

Plan a spring trip to Paris for me, my partner, and my two teenage children.

I'm starting a wholesale coffee bean and roasting company. Give me 10 suggestions for a company name and vision statement.

Microsoft 365 Copilot uses OpenAI's ChatGPT as a base for its platform, combined with the power of LLMs including GPT-4, and the data within Microsoft Graph to further boost productivity and make AI-based systems ready for the enterprise.

Furthermore, Microsoft goes on to emphasise that Copilot automatically inherits your organisation's security, compliance, and privacy policies that have been set for Microsoft 365, and that data is managed in line with its current commitments.