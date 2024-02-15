Microsoft suggests next gen Xbox will have "largest technical leap"

It's been over three years since Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in November 2020. People have been wondering about when, or even if, the company will reveal its next-gen Xbox console. Today, as part of the latest official Xbox podcast, we did get a few hints about those plans.

During the podcast, Microsoft Xbox President Sarah Bond stated, "There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday." Then she offered those teases about the next Xbox console:

And we're also invested in the next generation roadmap. And what we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they're building.

Before those statements, Bond talked about how the Xbox division looks at their hardware. Game developers have a specific hardware spec they can use to build their games, according to Bond, and Microsoft makes sure that those titles "are going to run great on our hardware.:

Bond added that Xbox has made other investments to make sure that the games made by Xbox developers can run on any device, We would assume she means those games can run on Xbox Cloud Gaming servers with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Bond claimed that at the moment "we actually have more creators right now building for Xbox than ever before, thousands of them" with more on the way. Bond's statements during the podcast will likely be the subject of lots of speculation for the next several months.

In 2023, a series of leaked documents from Microsoft made their way onto the internet, which reportedly showed an Xbox refresh coming in 2024, and a new console in 2028. However, Microsoft quickly dismissed the leak as an old roadmap.