Microsoft reportedly has lots of first-party Xbox and PC games due out for the rest of 2024

Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed that its 2024 Xbox Games Showcase will be streamed on Sunday, June 9, followed immediately by a Direct event for one game that currently has not been officially revealed.

Microsoft will likely be offering up some release dates for many of its first-party games across its Xbox, Bethesda Softworks, and Activision Blizzard divisions. The Verge reports, via unnamed sources, that the current game release schedule is currently packed with those kinds of titles for the rest of 2024.

We already know that one game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from developer Ninja Theory, is coming out in just a few weeks, on May 21. The Verge says that Microsoft's schedule for first party games for the rest of the year will start with Starfield: Shattered Stars, the expansion pack for Bethesda Game Studios space-based RPG. The report says the expansion is due in September 2024.

Following that, the next Call of Duty game, which is rumored to be the subject of the mysterious Direct event in June, is supposed to come out in October, according to the report. Following that up, the fantasy RPG Avowed from developer Obsidian Entertainment is reportedly scheduled for November 2024, as well as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Finally, The Verge says that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, from developer Machine Games and Bethesda Softworks, is looking at a release sometime in December 2024.

The Verge's report is not quite complete, however. Blizzard has two big expansion packs that are due out sometime in 2024, One is the next World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, and the other is Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred.

On top of all that, two more games that are being published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, but are not actually first party games, are due out this year. One is the PC-exclusive grand strategy game Ara: History Untold from developer Oxide Games, and the other is the Xbox-PC action-adventure game Towerborne from developer Stoic.

Microsoft's current 2024 gaming calendar year is already looking much better than its rival Sony for console game releases. Sony has already admitted it won't have any major first-party games for its PlayStation console until sometime in 2025.