Microsoft's Xbox President says Apple's new EU app store rules move "in the wrong direction"

Last week, Apple announced some new rules for its iOS and iPadOS app stores for the European Union in order to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. On the surface, the new rules seemed to be a win for app developers and publishers, as Apple will allow for sideloading of apps, along with third-party app stores, on its iPhone and iPad devices sometime before March 6.

However, Apple's new policies also throw in a number of restrictions for these kinds of features, including charging fees to app developers if they link their apps to third-party payment systems. If you want to offer a third-party app store, Apple's new rules state that, among other things, you must get a €1 million letter of credit beforehand.

We believe constructive conversations drive change and progress towards open platforms and greater competition. Apple's new policy is a step in the wrong direction. We hope they listen to feedback on their proposed plan and work towards a more inclusive future for all. https://t.co/mDRI5KPJf6 — BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) January 29, 2024

Microsoft's Xbox President Sarah Bond posted the company's first official comment on these new Apple EU store rules in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She called Apple's new policy "a step in the wrong direction." She added that she hopes Apple will "listen to feedback on their proposed plan and work towards a more inclusive future for all."

Bond's comments are interesting given that Microsoft has already revealed it is working to create a new third-party mobile app store for gaming. We will have to see if such a store launches in the EU under Apple's policies.

Epic Games' Tim Sweeney has already slammed Apple's new EU app store rules, saying it is an "anticompetitive scheme rife with new Junk Fees on downloads and new Apple taxes on payments they don't process."