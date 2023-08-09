The new Microsoft Teams app may start rolling out for general availablity in October

In March, Microsoft announced it would be rolling out a new version of its Teams app for Windows, with major improvements in its performance. While it's been available as a public preview since its official reveal, we may now know when it will become generally available.

According to a recently updated post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the new Microsoft Teams could officially launch sometime in October. This tracks with statements made in May by Anupam Pattnaik, Microsoft's Product Lead for the revamped Teams version, who said it would become the default version by late 2023.

Pattnaik also stated that the new Teams would become available for Mac, web, and VDI users later in 2023. The Microsoft 365 roadmap states the new Teams will be generally available for "Desktop, Android, Web, Mac, iOS" in October.

While this is the latest update on the new Teams version release on the company's roadmap site, it's possible Microsoft could change these generally available dates at any time.

The biggest improvement for the new Teams (also known as Team 2.0) is the much faster performance company to the current default version. Microsoft claims that the new Teams will launch twice as fast as the current version while using 50 percent less memory and using 70 percent less storage space.

Users will also be able to join Teams meeting twice as fast with the new version compared to the current app, and being able to switch between Teams channels and chats will be nearly twice as fast as well.

Besides the performance upgrades, the new Teams will also offer other features including simplified actions to reduce the amount of clutter for things like notifications, messages and more. Users will also be able to remain signed into the new Teams app, even if they switch to different organizations and accounts.