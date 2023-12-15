Microsoft will roll out the new OneDrive app for the new Teams app later this month

In October. Microsoft officially launched the new Teams app for Windows and Mac. It also announced a major revamp of its OneDrive cloud storage app and services that same month. This week, the company revealed that the new Teams app will be adding a new OneDrive app very soon.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the new OneDrive app for the new Teams app will be rolling out later in December and will replace the current Files app. It states:

The new OneDrive app gathers in one place all the files, Loops, dashboards and design boards you need to work on, no matter where they live in Microsoft 365. The app makes it easy to get back to all the content you’ve created as well as those shared with you across Microsoft 365, right from Teams. The new views and filters enable you to quickly find relevant results, making your file management experience more effective.

The new OneDrive app in Teams will include some other new features including a new "For you" section with AI-recommended files, a "Shared view" section where you can see any file that's been shared by someone else with you, and a "People view" where you can see the files that have been shared by specific users. There will also be filters for files that have been shared in Teams meetings and of course, there will also be a Favorites filter as well.

The older classic Teams app will also be getting the same new file features that the new Teams app will receive this month. However, those features will be added sometime in early 2024, and it will remain labeled as Files in classic Teams rather than OneDrive. There are no updates planned for the Files app on the company's mobile Teams apps. Microsoft will also still allow users to access third-party file storage services in Teams via their own apps.