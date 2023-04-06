Microsoft Teams adds new My Day feature in Tasks by Planner and To Do app

Microsoft Teams is more than just an online chat and video meeting service. It can also help people keep track of their assignments with its Tasks by Planner and To Do app. This week, a new feature was added to that app called My Day. It's a simple addition but should be very effective for folks who have a lot of daily work and personal commitments.

In a blog post, Microsoft says:

My Day' view brings together tasks from various sources such as Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner (tasks assigned to you in Plans), and flagged emails from Microsoft Outlook. Now, you can view all your tasks in a single, unified interface. If you’re concerned about a task today, just add it to My Day by right clicking the tasks and selecting the ‘Add to My Day’ option.

My Day lists can also be organized by priority or by the due date. When one task is complete on the list, you can mark it off, and it will go away so you can clearly see what tasks still need to be finished.

If you are unfamiliar with the Tasks by Planner and To Do app in Microsoft Teams, you just open Teams, find and click on the Apps tab in its left-hand sidebar, and finally search and click on the Tasks by Planner and To Do app. When you want to use the new My Day feature, just right-click on a task and then select the Add to My Day option.