Microsoft Teams added many new features in April 2024, like multi-turn chats with Copilot

Microsoft is revealing some of the new features it is adding for people who used the paid version of Teams, this time for the month of April 2024. We have already reported on a couple of them in the last month, including the new Planner app for Teams.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that one of the big new features is multi-turn chats with its Copilot AI chatbot:

After Copilot has answered your question, you can continue the conversation and ask for more details or clarification. For example, after Copilot summarizes a chat, you can ask to elaborate on the first point of the summary.

Users also now have the ability to hide the general channel of a team for better channel organization. There's also a new way to create a group channel profile picture:

Group chat members can either upload an image or select from various illustrations and emojis, making their chat more inclusive and expressive.

Microsoft has also made it easier to create both teams and channels in Teams this month. People who launch town halls in Teams can now access six different languages for translation of live captions during those events.

Teams also added a new feature designed to help find files to attach to chats and meetings:

Select “Attach file” from the chat compose box and Teams will surface the five most relevant files from OneDrive and SharePoint based on the context of the conversation, helping you finish the task in fewer steps.

There are also some new features for Teams Phone and Teams Room and Devices. A big one is the addition of a Devices store in the Teams app where you can purchase certified products like headsets, webcams, desk phones, and more.

In March, Microsoft released new Windows 11 builds to Windows Insider Program members that included a preview of the upcoming unified Microsoft Teams Windows app that's designed to work for both personal and work accounts. The company also recently revealed that its classic Teams app will no longer be supported after July 1, 2024, and will become completely unavailable in 2025.