Microsoft adds Planner Premium Plan tasks to the new Planner app under the My Tasks view

Earlier this month, Microsoft revealed that its upgraded Planner app for Teams had reached the general availability stage. Today, the company announced that the new Planner app is getting an additional feature update that should make it easier for its users to see all of their assigned tasks on one page of the app.

In a blog post, Microsoft said the new Planner app, along with the To Do app, can now see tasks made from the Planner Premium Plan (previously named Project for the web) in the apps' My Tasks page under the "Assigned to me" view.

Previously, users of the Planner app had to check each plan individually to update them if they were made via the Planner Premium Plan. This improvement means this awkward method should now be much simpler. Microsoft says:

You can not only see the premium plan tasks but can also update the progress of the task and mark it as complete right within the Assigned to Me view. Editing remaining fields is just a click away; you can do so by clicking "Go to premium plan" in the task details view, which would then enable full task management capabilities.

This new feature has just now started to roll out to users of the Planer and To Do apps and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

Microsoft also announced plans today to add even more features to the Planner app in the near future. They include:

Ability to edit more fields from Assigned to Me view

Syncing of Labels, Checklist

Syncing of tasks from Plans in Named org

Microsoft has already announced that it does not have plans to ditch the older Planner app or the To Do app. However, it does have plans to update Planner on the web with the new Planner app at some point.