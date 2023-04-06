Samsung and AMD extend partnership to deliver 'console-level graphics' to more smartphones

The Samsung Exynos 2200, unveiled in early 2022, was Samsung's first smartphone processor to feature the new Samsung Xclipse graphics processing unit (GPU) powered by AMD's RDNA 2 architecture with hardware-accelerated ray tracing support. The processor was a result of a partnership between Samsung and AMD, and now the two companies have announced plans to continue working on delivering high-quality graphics to more smartphones.

Samsung and AMD have signed a multi-year agreement extension to develop multiple generations of high-performance and ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics for a broader line of Exynos SoCs. Samsung says the partnership will result in console-level graphics quality and optimized power consumption in more mobile devices.

Together with AMD, Samsung has been revolutionizing mobile graphics, including our recent collaboration that brought ray tracing capability to mobile processors for the first time in the industry. Drawing on our technological know-how in designing ultra-low-power solutions, we will continue to drive ongoing innovation in the mobile graphics space.

Samsung announced its original partnership with AMD back in 2019. It took the two companies about two years to develop the industry's first mobile GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable-rate shading and pack it into the Samsung S22 smartphone lineup. Now users can look out for more smartphones with AMD-powered graphics processing units. Perhaps, newer generations will deliver a better experience than the Exynos 2200 with its lukewarm performance.