Microsoft launches Classwork school lesson planning app for Teams for Education users

Microsoft has just announced a new feature in its Teams for Education service that should help out teachers as they make lesson plans for their students. It's called the Classwork app, and it's available immediately for all Teams for Education customers.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

Classwork is a one-stop shop to create and organize class resources, including Assignments, OneNote Class Notebook pages, web links, files, and Teams channels. This means you no longer have to navigate multiple apps and platforms to find what you need. With Classwork, you can curate a view of content and resources that will help your students navigate the class and see everything in one place.

The app will allow teachers to create new assignment modules but keep them private until they are ready to be published to the class. In addition to being able to link to existing files from places like OneDrive or the web, teachers can create new text or video files directly from within the Classwork app.

Once a class assignment module in Classwork goes live for the students, it cannot be hidden again. However, teachers can still edit the module, or even delete it if needed.

Microsoft plans to add more features to Classwork in the coming weeks and months. In fact, one upcoming feature is due for release sometime in the fall:

Coming to Classwork later this calendar year is the ability to reuse your modules from previous classes or terms. This will save time and effort when setting up your Teams and allow you to improve your teaching and refine your lesson plans year after year.

Microsoft Teams for Education will be getting all the benefits of the upcoming "New" Teams, including major increases in performance. The new Teams is in public preview and will officially launch sometime later in 2023.