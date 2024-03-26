Microsoft Teams Phone and Rooms add new features like click-to-call and more

Earlier today, Microsoft announced a number of new features coming to Teams and Teams Premium. As it turns out, Microsoft has revealed some new features that are available now or coming soon to Teams Phone and Teams Rooms for business and enterprise users.

In a new blog post, Microsoft announced that Teams Phone now has the click-to-call feature. This will allow businesses to set up their websites with a Teams Phone call button. Customers can simply click on that button to chat with a customer service representative via Teams Phone.

Microsoft says that those employees will be able to get information on a customer with a side-by-side browser pop-out view and summaries of the notes from the session via Copilot.

In another blog post, Microsoft announced that starting on April 1, the company will have a new financially backed service agreement that will support 99.999 percent uptime for Teams Phone users. Also, a number of wireless providers, including AT&T, Odido, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone UK, will begin offering access to Teams Phone Mobile sometime later in 2024.

With Teams Rooms, Microsoft already offers a feature called Intelliframe that gives business users a clear view of each meeting attendee on camera. Today, Microsoft announced plans to add automatic camera switching for IntelliFrame sometime later in 2024. The company stated that the feature will use AI tools to find the best view of a person in a meeting room. The blog added:

It compares multiple video sources, such as individual laptop and room cameras, and ensures the room captures, segments, and presents the best head pose for the benefit of remote participants—for example, choosing laptop video feeds instead of the front of room camera when multiple people are in the same room. If a camera view for someone in the room becomes obstructed, another camera view will be chosen to provide remote participants with a clear view.

Also, Teams Rooms setups with existing microphones will add speaker recognition features beginning in April in a public preview. Voice isolation will also become generally available for Teams Rooms in April.

Finally, sometime in April, Teams Rooms will support Windows Autopilot for IT admins. This will help to cut down on the amount of time to install new Teams Room devices, along with any Teams Room apps and Windows updates.