Microsoft will add new Copilot features to Teams, including meeting enhancements and more

Microsoft is making some new Copilot announcements today, this time tied into its popular Teams online meeting and collaboration service. They include some additional Copilot enhancements specifically for people who attend Teams meetings.

Teams already includes a way for users to get summaries of meetings via Copilot under the label Intelligent Recap. Today's blog post states that Microsoft Teams will add a way for Copilot to include "information and insights from the meeting chat." That feature will roll out sometime in May.

In April, Microsoft plans to add a way for Teams users to access Copilot so they can get help with composing messages for meetings. Copilot will be able to create a longer message with just a few text prompts. The company is promoting this as a way to save time in writing messages in Teams meetings.

In June, Copilot's Intelligence Recap feature will be extended to voice messages for VoIP and Public Switched Telephone Network calls in Teams. This specific feature will be available for Teams Premium users.

In a separate blog post, Microsoft revealed even more features that will be added specifically for Teams Premium users. One of them that will be added in Apri will let organizers of Teams town halls get access to live translated captions in 10 different languages. Another feature that's launching right now is adding Copilot's Intelligent Recap feature for the Teams apps on iOS and Android.

Teams Premium admins now have the option to set up a background for meetings that cannot be changed by the meeting's attendees. Also, Teams Premium company subscribers can now add their company's logo and image to the Teams launcher screen.

Microsoft has also announced a new Teams app called Queues that lets users take customer calls in Teams. Microsoft says:

This collaborative call handling solution allows team members to manage customer calls and for team leads to manage queues, access reports, and analyze data. The familiar Teams interface eliminates the need for app-switching, enabling users to handle customer calls while staying in the flow of work.

The new app will be available sometime this summer.