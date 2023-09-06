Microsoft Teams Premium public preview users can try out live translated transcripts

Microsoft has been offering live translations of captions for Teams members since October 2022. However, this week, the company is offering a way for Microsoft Teams Premium users to get live transitions of meeting transcripts for the first time.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

As a Teams Premium user, you now have the option to translate the meeting transcript into another language than what was originally spoken in the meeting. You can select from more than 30 languages currently supported. The transcript is displayed on the side panel of the meeting, which can help make your meeting more productive and inclusive.

The new feature is currently available for companies participating in the Microsoft Teams Public Preview, along with Microsoft 365 Targeted Release users with a Teams Premium license.

If you are one of those users, you just get started by going to the Meeting option while you are in a Teams meeting, and then select More, then Record and transcribe, and then finally Start transcription. The transcription should then appear on the right side of the Meeting pane.

Once it appears, you then go to Settings, click on Transcript, and then click on Transcript language. You can pick which language you want to use to transcribe the meeting. You also have the option to see both the original transcripted language and the translated version by turning the toggle on for the Show both original and translation button.

This new public preview is available for the Windows, macOS and web Teams clients. There's no word on if it will be added to the mobile versions of Teams. There's also no word on when this new feature will become generally available for all Teams Premium users.

Microsoft updated Teams with a number of features in August, including a way for video users to replace their normal background with an animated dynamic background.