Microsoft Teams Public Preview members can try new ways to control audio and video settings

On Monday, Microsoft announced some upcoming features for Teams users, including new additions to its gallery video meeting user interface. Today, the company is revealing more new audio and video setting for Teams.

In a blog post, Microsoft said that members of the Teams Public Preview program, along with Microsoft 365 Targeted Release members, can check out improvements for the new Teams apps for Windows and Mac.

Managing audio and video settings during meetings can be tricky and distracting. You can now easily access those settings and control key audio and video features, without having to navigate through multiple layers of settings. Depending on your goal, you can quickly access key AV features, with a single touch, from the Meeting toolbar, or access additional options on the side panel in a simple and straightforward way.

With this new feature, people who are already in a Teams video meeting can go to the Meeting toolbar and either click the downward arrow next to the camera button or do the same with the downward arrow on the mic button​​​​.

The arrow on the Camera button will show the More video options link to go through the video settings via a side panel. The arrow on the Mic button will show the More audio options link, again through a side panel.

There's also another way to get to these settings. Just click the More actions button on the Meeting toolbar, and then select the Audio settings or Video effects and settings selections.

Microsoft does note that Teams users on the Mac may encounter issues with device selection. If that's the case, Microsoft says Mac users can still "manually select the device you want within Teams using the audio and video flyouts or panels." This bug is supposed to be fixed sometime in early February.