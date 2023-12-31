Microsoft Teams will add Intelligent Recap for Copilot users in January 2024

We were not planning on doing a Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly post this week, as we thought there would not be any new entries during the holiday week. However, there were a few new posts on the site that went live on December 28, and two of them revealed new features for Microsoft Teams users that will roll out in January 2024.

One of the new features that will launch in January is for Desktop and Mac users of Teams. Microsoft plans to add the Intelligent Recap feature for people who use Teams with the Copilot chatbot. The Intelligent Recap feature was first added in May 2023. It lets Teams Premium users who either missed an online meeting or simply didn't pay a lot of attention during the event, get an AI-created summary of that meeting. The summary includes "automatic generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights" according to Microsoft.

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap description for the Teams Intelligence Recap feature in Copilot states:

Copilot users can access intelligent recap after meetings to get a summary of the meeting, including: personalized timeline markers to easily browse the recordings by when you joined or left, when a screen was shared, and when your name was mentioned; browse recordings by speakers, chapters, and topics; as well as access AI-generated meeting notes, tasks, and jump to name mentions in the transcript.

The other new feature that will be rolled out for Teams Desktop and Mac users in January 2024 will provide an easier way for people in Teams chat to share contact info:

Users can now share the contact information of someone who is not in a chat to make it easy for others to confidently get to know other collaborators.

As we reach the end of 2023, it's likely that 2024 will see a ton of new features added for Microsoft 365 customers, and we will stay on top of those features with our weekly Roadmap features.