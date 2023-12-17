Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Improvements coming to Teams for Safari and Firefox and more

Since we are getting closer to the holiday season, we are seeing a few less entries added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap in the last week. However, there are a few interesting listings about upcoming features, especially if you are a Microsoft Teams user.

Microsoft Teams - Performance improvements for Safari and Firefox browsers in the works and more

If you want to access Teams meetings on Apple's Safari or Mozilla's Firefox web browser, the good news is that Microsoft will be adding some improvements for those browsers with a preview in January 2024, and a full rollout in February:

The latest Teams meeting experiences will be available for Teams on the web in Safari and Firefox browsers - including performance improvements, refreshed pre-join, updated meeting stage, and the updated meeting toolbar. (for anonymous join only)

Another new feature coming to Teams on the desktop, web, and Mac versions will offer calendar notifications in February:

Users can now triage the calendar notifications in their Activity Feed and will get notifications for meeting invites, updates, cancellations, and forwards (if the user is the meeting organizer). These notifications will show up as unread in the Activity Feed pane and will display the details when a user clicks on it.

The mobile versions of Teams will gain access to the previously released AI-based Intelligence Meeting Recap in February:

Intelligent recap is now available on Teams for iOS and Android, so users can access AI-generated meeting notes, AI-generated tasks, and name mentions, and easily browse the meeting recording by speakers.

Finally, Teams users on the web and desktop will be able to "use team tags to @ mention groups of people within shared channels" in February.

Microsoft OneDrive on the web will soon add templates for files

The Microsoft 365 roadmap also added a new upcoming feature for OneDrive on the web that will roll out in February that should help with people creating Office app files from OneDrive:

We're refreshing the file creation experience in OneDrive for Web which you initiate by clicking the “Add new” button. Soon, clicking the “Add new” button in OneDrive will give you the option to create a blank file or choose from a selection a high-quality, beautifully designed Word, Excel and PowerPoint templates to jumpstart your work.

As always, the Microsoft 365 roadmap listings are not set in stone, so features and their rollout dates are subject to change. Come back in seven days for another look at the roadmap.