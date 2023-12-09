This Samsung 49-inch ultrawide monitor is back at its low Black Friday price right now

Samsung cut prices for most of its great Odyssey gaming monitors to all-time price lows a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Most of those monitors have seen their prices go back up, but now one of them is currently back at its all-time price point, and it's a good one.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 QLED curved ultrawide gaming PC monitor is priced right now at Amazon for $899.99. That's its all-time price low, and is also $500 off its normal $1,399.99 MSRP.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 has a QLED display, using Quantum Dot technology so you can see vibrant colors and deep blacks while playing games or watching videos on screen. The 49-inch ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio screen gives you the equivalent of two 27-inch displays with a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440.

The monitor has a high refresh rate of 240Hz and it supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. You can connect your PC with either an NVIDIA or AMD GPU to the monitor and that tech will match the frame rates from the cards to the screen, avoiding things like screen tearing and stuttering while playing games.

The monitor has a 1ms response time on screen and 2ms input lag for a better response for games on screen. You can also customize the RGB lighting in the back of the monitor to suit your needs.

