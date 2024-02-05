Minecraft's latest DLC is designed to help teach kids respect in online gaming

The sandbox game Minecraft remains one of the most popular games among young kids. That's why Microsoft and its developer Mojang launched a version of the game several years ago called Minecraft Education, which uses the game as a teaching tool for children.

Today, Mojang and Microsoft released a new free DLC pack for Minecraft Education and the Bedrock edition called CyberSafe: Good Game. The basis of the DLC pack is to help teach kids to stay safe and treat others with respect when they play games with others online.

The Xbox Wire website has the details on Good Game, which is a single-player experience that simulates online gaming with a group of friends. However, they will also have to deal with challenges that might come up if they play real online games, such as cyberbullying, cheating, and more.

The DLC will encourage kids to create their own online gaming code of conduct while also trying to enforce manners and teamwork among their online community. If they do encounter issues with other players, the DLC will give them the chance to report on these players, mute them, correct them, or ignore their behavior.

Microsoft says parents can take some common sense actions to make sure their children are on the right track for playing games online. That includes talking about the use of online technology in the very early stages of a child's life as they start to use such devices.

The most recent Global Online Safety Survey from Microsoft showed that 87 percent of children who were surveyed stated they talked to their parents about some kind of online risk. Parents can learn a lot more about safe online gaming for their kids by checking out the Xbox Family website. It includes how to use the Xbox Family app to set up settings to protect children and also to manage their overall gaming activity.