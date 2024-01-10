Minecraft Legends will end active development with one last update this month

Minecraft Legends, the action-strategy spin-off of Mojang's hit sandbox game, is about to end active development less than a year since its launch in April 2023.

In a blog post, Mojang announced that it will release one more Lost Legends challenge for the game later in January, Snow vs Snouts. It stated:

Snow vs Snouts brings a brand-new combat style to the game, in which you focus on destroying piglin bases from afar, using an enhanced version of the powerful redstone launcher. Compared to its base game counterpart, the launcher you wield in this Lost Legend has a faster cooldown and (de)construction rate for more mobility and greater attack power. Plus, it has a knockback effect that makes blasting piglins with it really, really satisfying.

There will also be one last free character skin available from the Minecraft Legends Marketplace, the Bright-Eyed Hero skin. After that, there will be no more content updates released for the game. The blog post added:

Our existing Lost Legends challenges will remain available for free, and you’ll still be able to reap the rewards if you claim victory. We will of course continue to offer technical support to players, and we won’t be removing any functionalities or features from the game. PvP and co-op will also remain fully functional, so you can continue playing whether you prefer to take on the piglins by yourself or battle alongside (or against) friends.

Minecraft Legends, which was co-developed by Blackbird Interactive, got mixed reviews when it was released in April. However, the flagship Minecraft game continues to be popular, and a few months ago, Mojang announced that it had sold 300 million copies of that game since it launched in 2009.

Mojang said today that it will "continue exploring the types of games we're passionate about and bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe". That likely means we may see new Minecraft spin-offs in the future. Of course, there's also the upcoming Minecraft movie that's about to start filming and will hit theaters in 2024.