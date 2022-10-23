More ads will be appearing in Apple's App Store starting from next week

Apple has confirmed in a recent email to developers, that it will be increasing the advertising presence on the App Store. This was hinted at in recent months following recent announcements from Apple around wanting to increase revenue from its ads business.

The primary areas that this will be visible to users is within the Today page, where Apple features certain apps based on current events or a particular theme or topic such as productivity, or customisation. This will now include adverts paid for by developers or other companies for their apps and will show between these posts.

Additionally, Apple will be adding in adverts at the bottom of app pages, in a "You May Also Like" section that will sit below the app listing. This will effectively allow for competitors to advertise on their rival's pages, or increase the cost to a developer to buy out this space to shield against this.

This follows on from recent moves by Apple to increase their advertising income, with hints that it will be advertising within the Maps app coming through in August this year, as well as the moves today to increase ad placement throughout the app store.

Source: MacRumors

