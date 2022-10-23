The Android Dev Summit 2022 starts October 24, here's how to watch it!

Google's annual Android Dev Summit event, which has been running for 7 years now, will start in the Bay Area from 9am PT Monday October 24th (5pm BST; 12pm EDT), The schedule of events that covers three dates in late 2022, with more on the way. It gives developers the chance to learn how to build the best possible apps for the platform, directly from Google's Android team themselves.

The event itself includes keynotes that are broadcast live online, covering Modern Android Development, Form Factors, and Platform. Each of these topics will be accessible online as well as the event moving across multiple locations over the remainder of 2022.

Modern Android Development, the first topic of the Summit starting on October 24th, covers a whole host of topics surrounding development for the most recent version of Android, Android 13. These topics include custom views, baseline profiles, and best practices with navigation to name a few.

The next subject, Form Factors, will be covered once the Android Dev Summit moves on to its next location, London. On November 9th this will go deep into Wear OS and other form factors that utilise the core Android engine, and with the recently announced Pixel Watch it is no surprise that Google is focusing on this area with this talk.

Finally, the last of the announced talks will cover Platform, and this will focus on migrating apps to Android 13, and building for multilingual users. This will be on November 14th. Lastly, there will be further events in Asia over the course of December, however these have yet to be announced formally with a schedule or topic that is to be covered.

You can watch the livestream at the above embedded video, and view the program of events at the dedicated dev summit page.