Apple launches second beta for iOS 17.5, macOS 14.5 and more

Apple has released the latest beta versions of its operating systems to the public today, following the developer release yesterday. This includes iOS 17.5, macOS Sonoma 14.5, visionOS 1.2, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5.

Compatibility remains the same as the current stable channel of these operating systems, and is available over the air to users who opt in to receiving beta updates in the Software Update section of Settings.

Key new features in this version of iOS including the enabling of downloading apps from the web in the EU, which follows the enabling of independent app markets on iOS devices starting with iOS 17.4.

Other features include a new game for Apple News+ subscribers called Quartiles, Game Center Leaderboard integration for all Apple News+ games, expanding the tracker warning system to those not part of the Find My network and other minor visual tweaks to the Podcast widget and the Books app.

The final observation within these betas is references to unreleased models of iPad. Model identifiers for four new iPads have been seen within the code, which suggests the below:

iPad 16,3 - 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

iPad 16,4 - 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi+Cellular)

iPad 16,5 - 13-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

iPad 16,6 - 13-inch iPad Pro (Wi-FI+Cellular)

New iPads have been long rumoured to arrive in the near future, with many expecting another event in October 2023. The date came and went with nary a sign of them, and as more time passes, it may not be until October 2024 that we see a range refresh.

Some hints to this refresh have been seen in the code for the latest betas, with references to unique display firmware for these models, which may corroborate the rumours that these new iPad Pros will come with OLED panels for the first time, seen to be dual-supply from both Samsung and LG.

Source: 9to5Mac