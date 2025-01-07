When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Diablo, EA Sports UFC 5, and more head to Xbox Game Pass in January

Neowin · with 0 comments

Xbox Game pass

We are a week into 2025, and Microsoft has finally announced the first Xbox Game Pass wave of the year. The new arrivals have games like the original Diablo that began the genre-defining RPG as well as EA's latest UFC entry, as well as a selection of more games for its Standard tier.

Here are all the games incoming to Microsoft's game subscription services in the first half of January:

  • Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 7
  • Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8
  • My Time at Sandrock (Console) – January 8
  • Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8
  • Rolling Hills (Console) – January 8
  • EA Sports UFC 5 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – January 14
  • Diablo (PC) – January 14

The next half of January has some big releases coming to subscribers, including Sniper Elite: Resistance and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.

Alongside the new arrivals, six games are leaving Game Pass on January 15, which are:

  • Common’Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While the first wave of January isn't a very large one, Microsoft may be preparing some announcements for the rest of the month. Like in previous years, it's likely that Microsoft has a new Xbox Developer Direct presentation in January, which should have a good chunk of new announcements.

Microsoft also brought its Rewards program to PC Game Pass holders this week, while LG Smart TVs are getting access to Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate later this year, without the need for any Xbox hardware.

Report a problem with article
ebook offer
Next Article

​​​​​​​JavaScript: Mastering JavaScript from Basics to Advanced (worth $54.99) free download

US Pentagon in Washington DC building looking down aerial view from above
Previous Article

Tencent's shares fall 8% in Hong Kong after U.S. labels it as a Chinese military company

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment