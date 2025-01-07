Diablo, EA Sports UFC 5, and more head to Xbox Game Pass in January

We are a week into 2025, and Microsoft has finally announced the first Xbox Game Pass wave of the year. The new arrivals have games like the original Diablo that began the genre-defining RPG as well as EA's latest UFC entry, as well as a selection of more games for its Standard tier.

Here are all the games incoming to Microsoft's game subscription services in the first half of January:

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 7 Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8

(Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8 My Time at Sandrock (Console) – January 8

(Console) – January 8 Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8

(Xbox Series X|S) – January 8 Rolling Hills (Console) – January 8

(Console) – January 8 EA Sports UFC 5 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – January 14

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – January 14 Diablo (PC) – January 14

The next half of January has some big releases coming to subscribers, including Sniper Elite: Resistance and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.

Alongside the new arrivals, six games are leaving Game Pass on January 15, which are:

Common’Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While the first wave of January isn't a very large one, Microsoft may be preparing some announcements for the rest of the month. Like in previous years, it's likely that Microsoft has a new Xbox Developer Direct presentation in January, which should have a good chunk of new announcements.

Microsoft also brought its Rewards program to PC Game Pass holders this week, while LG Smart TVs are getting access to Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate later this year, without the need for any Xbox hardware.