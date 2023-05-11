Mortal Kombat 1 reportedly is a full reboot, and it may have some non-MK characters

On Wednesday, a brief video was posted on the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel, which strongly suggested the next game in the long-running fighting game series was going to be a reboot. Now, more unconfirmed information has been posted. They claim to have info on the game's actual title, a possible release date, and even info on some non-Mortal Kombat characters from other media that might show up in developer NetherRealms' next game.

Noted internet leaker "billbil-kun" posted a message on his Twitter account this morning, claiming the actual title of the game will indeed be Mortal Kombat 1. If true, this strongly suggests the next game will be a full reboot of the franchise's storylines.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨UPCOMING RELEASE🚨



Next Mortal Kombat game from NetherRealm Studios / WB Games will be called:



🔥 Mortal Kombat 1 🔥



🎮PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

💲Standard: 69.99$ (PS5, XB) / 59.99$ (SW)

💲Premium: 109.99$

💲Kollector's: 249.99$ (PS5, XB) pic.twitter.com/c5BCDg1Lec — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 11, 2023

The post also says the game is coming for the PC, the Xbox Series S and X consoles, the PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch. In addition, the post says there will be three versions of the game. One will be the Standard version, which he says will cost $69.99 for the PS5 and Xbox versions, and $59.99 for the Switch. There will also be a Premium edition for $109.99. Finally, PS5 and Xbox owners will be able to get a "Kollector's Edition" for a whopping $249.99.

Windows Central has another report that claims that not only is the post from "billbil-kun" accurate but that the full reveal of Mortal Kombat 1 is due in the next couple of weeks. It added that the actual release date could be very close, in the September 2023 time frame, although the article says that date could be "in flux"

Most interestingly, Windows Central says there could be some non-Mortal Kombat universe characters popping up in Mortal Kombat 1. The article specifically says one of them could be Peacemaker. This is a DC Comics character that was brought to the big screen in 2021 for The Suicide Squad movie, and later got his own series on HBO Max in 2022. Since the character was played by John Cena, we would hope he would also voice the character in Mortal Kombat 1 as well. Peacemaker would certainly fit in the Mortal Kombat universe very well.

The other non-MK character Windows Central mentioned as a possible fighter in Mortal Kombat 1 is even more interesting. It claims Homelander, the "super" powerful character in Amazon Prime Video's hit comic book TV adaptation The Boys, will join the fun in the game. He certainly fits in with the franchise's ultra-violence themes. Again, we would also hope he is voiced by Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in The Boys.

Hopefully, we hope we won't be left hanging too much longer for some concrete and official info from the next game in this series.