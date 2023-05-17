NetherRealm will unveil the rumored Mortal Kombat reboot tomorrow

The Mortal Kombat universe may be about to get a complete reboot, and the highly anticipated full reveal is almost here. Following the recent cryptic teasers, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have announced fans can find out what's incoming on May 18 at 6am PT (9 am ET).

Watch the accompanying teaser video below, which once again uses the face of a clock to seemingly signify a new beginning after 2019's Mortal Kombat 11.

Sony is about to kick off the middle of the year gaming showcases next week with a special PlayStation Showcase. NetherRealm may drop a quick reveal trailer tomorrow and do a gameplay presentation next week on Sony's show, or at one of numerous upcoming events, like Xbox's, in June.

Multiple leaks have alluded to this being a complete reboot of the long-running fighting game franchise. The title is reportedly named Mortal Kombat 1 and cross-over characters from other franchises are already planned for the title. This may include DC Comics' Suicide Squad member Peacemaker and even Homelander from The Boys as guest fighters, per the reports.

Some leaks went further to say that the reboot is targeting PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Switch as platforms, with three versions incoming for pre-purchase, including a $249.99 Kollector’s Edition. It may also be released as soon as this September.

As always though, take leaks with a grain of salt until official confirmations come through. With less than 24 hours to go, fans don't have to wait long to find out what the next Mortal Kombat chapter will be like, may it be 12 or 1.