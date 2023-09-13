Mortal Kombat 1 launches tomorrow but without crossplay multiplayer support

Tomorrow, September 14, people who have purchased the $109.99 Premium Edition of the M-rated fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 will be able to start playing several days before the folks who bought the Standard Edition. However, those early-access players will be stuck playing online multiplayer fights with others on the same platform, at least for now.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, developer NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that crossplay Mortal Kombat 1 support "will not be available at launch". It added that the team is "hard at work at implementing the feature into the game" and that it will be added sometime after launch, although there are no specifics on when that might happen.

With crossplay support among major gaming platforms becoming the norm rather than the exception, it's a little disappointing that Mortal Kombat 1 will launch tomorrow without this kind of feature. Hopefully, we will not have to wait much longer for this to be added in a post-launch update.

In the meantime, NetherRealm has released the final launch gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer quickly goes over the new status quo of the game's lore and universe after the time reset that ended the last game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11.

The trailer also shows off some of the special features in the game, including the new single-player Invasions mode, and the new Kameo fighters that join in matches for a few seconds. We also get another look at the Jean Claude Van Damme voice and skin for Johnny Cage.

The standard version of Mortal Kombat 1 will arrive on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can preorder both the Premium and Standard versions of the game now on Amazon. The game will get a DLC pack later with new fighters including non-MK characters like Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander.

