New Outlook for Windows wants to send your non-MSA data to its servers for your own good

A few days ago, Microsoft revealed how it plans to move forward with its New Outlook for Windows app. Although it has been in preview for a while, one of the things that seem to have flown under the radar is the fact that the New Outlook can sync user mail data even when they are not Microsoft Account (MSA), like say Gmail or Yahoo.

German outlet Heise came across one of the cautionary notices about it when testing the New Outlook. The screenshot below says that their IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) data can be synced with Microsoft's cloud servers with options to either proceed or opt-out.

Here is what the English (Google translated) version of the above message reads:

Synchronize your IMAP account rei@ct.de To add your IMAP account to Outlook, We need to share your emails with Microsoft Sync cloud. Existing contacts and events are not synchronized, but everything you create in Outlook is saved in stored in the Microsoft cloud. More information Further Cancel

When one clicks on the "More information" option to learn more about what this is about, a support article on Microsoft's official website launches explaining in detail what this is about:

To enhance your Microsoft 365 experience in New Outlook for Windows, Outlook.com, Outlook for iOS, Outlook for Android, and new Outlook for Mac, you can now sync your non-Microsoft accounts (including their emails, contacts, and events) to the Microsoft Cloud. This is available for Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP accounts in Outlook for iOS, Outlook for Android, and new Outlook for Mac. Also available for Gmail and Yahoo accounts in New Outlook for Windows and available for Gmail accounts in Outlook.com. What happens when I sync my account to the Microsoft Cloud? Syncing your account to the Microsoft Cloud means that a copy of your email, calendar, and contacts will be synchronized between your email provider and Microsoft data centers. Having your mailbox data in the Microsoft Cloud lets you use the new features of the Outlook client (New Outlook for Windows, Outlook for iOS, Outlook for Android, Outlook.com, or Outlook for Mac) with your non-Microsoft account, just like with your Microsoft accounts.

Hence, according to Microsoft itself, the change is to enhance the experience of users such that they can enjoy the benefits of the new app on their non-MSA accounts too, which makes sense, though surely not all users will, understandably, want that. Thankfully, the option to reject the advances of Microsoft exists at the moment.

You can learn more about this on the support document webpage on Microsoft's official website.

Via: Heise