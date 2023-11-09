Microsoft reveals future plans for updating the new Outlook for Windows app

Earlier this year, Microsoft officially launched the new Outlook for Windows app in general availability. However, many people still prefer to use the "classic" Outlook app because it has a number of features that the new Outlook still does not have.

Today, Microsoft posted a blog update with a long list of features that it says will be added to the new Outlook app over the course of the next year. A few of these upcoming features have already been revealed including offline support for the app.

Here is the list, which Microsoft says is just some of the new features they are working on for Outlook updates:

Auto capitalization

Collapsible headers in the message list

Conditional formatting

Copilot

Drag and drop emails and attachments to the desktop

Dictation

Preserve declined meetings

EML file support

File tab in Outlook search

Folder reordering

Inking (Draw tab) while composing an email

MSG file support

Offline support

Outbox folder

Picture formatting

POP3 account support

PST file support

Message Recall

S/MIME

Save as for attachments (choose folder to save to)

Share local files from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Shared calendar notifications for work accounts

Teams tab in search

The blog also points out some recent improvements that are already in the new Outlook for Windows app:

Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP account support

ICS file support

Message list selection improvements

Quick steps

Sort by sender or subject line

Scheduling across different time zones

Table styling improvements

Folder list experience improvements

Search folders (unread mail, flagged, or sent directly to me)

Reminders window

Find related messages (from this sender, in this conversation)

Microsoft added that they have received feedback about the performance of the new Outlook app and stated they are working to improve that aspect of the app, "ranging from focused optimizations to larger platform investments."

The new Outlook app will eventually replace the classic version. It will also replace the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 10, which are currently scheduled to shut down by the end of 2024.