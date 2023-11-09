Microsoft reveals future plans for updating the new Outlook for Windows app

Earlier this year, Microsoft officially launched the new Outlook for Windows app in general availability. However, many people still prefer to use the "classic" Outlook app because it has a number of features that the new Outlook still does not have.
Today, Microsoft posted a blog update with a long list of features that it says will be added to the new Outlook app over the course of the next year. A few of these upcoming features have already been revealed including offline support for the app.
Here is the list, which Microsoft says is just some of the new features they are working on for Outlook updates:
- Auto capitalization
- Collapsible headers in the message list
- Conditional formatting
- Copilot
- Drag and drop emails and attachments to the desktop
- Dictation
- Preserve declined meetings
- EML file support
- File tab in Outlook search
- Folder reordering
- Inking (Draw tab) while composing an email
- MSG file support
- Offline support
- Outbox folder
- Picture formatting
- POP3 account support
- PST file support
- Message Recall
- S/MIME
- Save as for attachments (choose folder to save to)
- Share local files from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Shared calendar notifications for work accounts
- Teams tab in search
The blog also points out some recent improvements that are already in the new Outlook for Windows app:
- Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP account support
- ICS file support
- Message list selection improvements
- Quick steps
- Sort by sender or subject line
- Scheduling across different time zones
- Table styling improvements
- Folder list experience improvements
- Search folders (unread mail, flagged, or sent directly to me)
- Reminders window
- Find related messages (from this sender, in this conversation)
Microsoft added that they have received feedback about the performance of the new Outlook app and stated they are working to improve that aspect of the app, "ranging from focused optimizations to larger platform investments."
The new Outlook app will eventually replace the classic version. It will also replace the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 10, which are currently scheduled to shut down by the end of 2024.
