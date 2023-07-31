New PS5 beta rolls out with new haptic feedback, Dolby Atmos support, and more

Sony has announced the release of a new beta version of the PlayStation 5 system software, which includes a range of exciting new features. The beta brings new accessibility options, audio enhancements, social features, ease-of-use improvements, and support for larger-capacity M.2 SSD storage.

One of the most significant features of the update is the introduction of new accessibility options. PS5 users can now utilize a second controller for assistance, allowing them to operate their console with two controllers as if using a single controller.

The system software beta also includes a new haptic feedback feature that allows players to feel the physical effects of specific system sound effects through their controllers. This feature enhances immersion and is particularly useful for players with visual or hearing disabilities.

Audio-wise, the beta enables 3D Audio through compatible Dolby Atmos devices like soundbars and TVs. This allows PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech to leverage Dolby Atmos speaker setups for greater immersion.

The party system has been updated for social features to simplify invites and provide share screen previews. Joining friends' games directly from their profiles is now more accessible. Furthermore, users can react to messages with emojis.

Other ease-of-use features include the ability to search for games within your game library, improvements to Game Help cards, and a new Discover Tips section. The update also raises the M.2 SSD capacity limit from 4TB to 8TB, allowing for expanded high-speed internal storage.

Take a look at the PS5 Beta update features at a glance:

Use a second controller for assistance

System UI haptic feedback

Support for compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices

Party UI update

Share Screen preview

Join friends' game sessions easily

Game Hub tournaments tile

React to messages with emojis

Search for games in your library

Game Help improvements

New Discover features

Mute PS5 beep sound

While beta access is initially limited to invited participants in select countries, Sony plans to release the update globally later this year.