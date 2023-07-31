Surface Laptop 5 gets network improvements and new accessories support

Microsoft has released a new set of drivers for the fifth-generation Surface Laptop. The update introduces network improvements and support for new docking accessories connected via the recently unveiled Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock. A similar update recently arrived for those owning the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 5 July 2023 firmware update?

This update enables support for new docking accessories.

This update enables the automatic download of Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite (ICPS) application on Surface Laptop 5 consumer devices running Windows 11 and have a hard disk capacity greater than 256 GB. ICPS is a software solution that improves PC networking performance by creating a personalized network experience based on each user's unique situation.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Services - System devices Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Intel Corporation - Software Component - 2.1123.505.3 Intel(R) Connectivity Performance Suite - Software components Surface - System - 99.33.139.0 Surface Integration - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 5 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until October 25, 2026

The Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft's newest laptop, is currently available with discounts of up to $300. You can snag various configurations on Amazon and the Microsoft Store.

