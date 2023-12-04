New trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf shows new locations and reveals summer 2024 launch

BioWare celebrated Dragon Age Day with the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Though brief, the teaser offered glimpses at several new lands players will get to explore when the game launches.

The trailer featured shots of the Anderfels, known for its desolate badlands and distant mountain peaks. Players can also venture through the twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where the assassins known as Crows lurk in the shadows. Rivain's turquoise seas and lush greenery made an appearance as well.

This is a world brimming with stories and characters waiting to meet you. The fate of this world teeters on the edge of a knife. In past games, you only got to see a slice of the world. In Origins, it was Ferelden—a land ravaged by war and Dark Spawn. In II, it was Kirkwall and its locales—festering with corruption and a dark underworld. And in Inquisition, you ventured across much of Orlais—facing down political intrigue as often as combat.

In addition to confirming these returning locales, BioWare revealed players will get to visit entirely new regions of Thedas never seen before in the Dragon Age franchise. The expansive world will allow more locations than in previous games.

This time, however, much more of Thedas is yours to see. The desolate, beautiful badlands of the Anderfels with curtains of distant mountainous spires. The twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where Crows may lurk in any shadow. The turquoise seas of Rivain with its rushes of greenery and hardy sea-faring people. And of course, there’s more.

A fuller reveal is planned for the summer of 2024, six years after the tease at The Game Awards in 2018. The game will then be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

While disappointing fans hoping for a 2024 release, the new teaser shows BioWare's focus on world-building and environmental storytelling.