One of Dragon Age's original directors is now consulting on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

In June 2022, developer BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts officially announced that the next game in its acclaimed Dragon Age fantasy RPG series would be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Today, BioWare issued an update, stating that most of the studio is now working on Dreadwolf.

In a statement sent to GamesBeat, Bioware's general manager Gary McKay stated:

Our studio is focused on creating the best Dragon Age: Dreadwolf while the core Mass Effect team continues their pre-production work . . . We continue to iterate and polish Dreadwolf, focusing on the things that matter most to our fans. As we further connect this new experience with the series’ legacy Mark Darrah will join the team as a consultant, bringing with him years of experience working on Dragon Age. We’re proud to have this team, with strong leadership at the helm, working together to realize the vision we have for the game.

Mark Darrah was a co-director of the first game in the series Dragon Age: Origins, and was the sole director for the sequel, Dragon Age II. He served as an executive producer for the third game, Dragon Age: Inquisition. He departed from BioWare in 2020.

The update also indicates that the Mass Effect team is still in very early pre-production so most of the studio's team members are trying to finish Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. While GamesBeat's story says the game has been in post-production since September 2022, it sounds like there's still a lot of work to be done.

The game currently does not have a release date, nor have platforms been announced. It's likely that we will see a PC release for the game, along with the current Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Source: GamesBeat