Microsoft highlights accessibility features it added to Windows 11 in 2023

Windows 11 received several feature updates during this year, which helped the operating system become more popular among "regular" consumers and gamers. But it is not all about taskbar ungrouping, RAR support in File Explorer, or Copilot. Accessibility features are as important as other changes, and in 2023, Microsoft ensured that that aspect of its operating system got enough attention.

To celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3), Microsoft published a blog post detailing all the new accessibility features Windows 11 received this year. They are all built upon the new capabilities introduced in the Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2):

Live Captions : Windows 11 can locally generate live captions from any source. In 2023, Microsoft introduced 10 additional languages in 21 locales.

: Windows 11 can locally generate live captions from any source. In 2023, Microsoft introduced 10 additional languages in 21 locales. Narrator Voices : The Windows 11 "September 2023" Update (also known as Moment 4) brings eight new languages in 10 regions, allowing users to enjoy more natural voices when interacting with the operating system. The updated Narrator also supports more Braille displays.

: The Windows 11 "September 2023" Update (also known as Moment 4) brings eight new languages in 10 regions, allowing users to enjoy more natural voices when interacting with the operating system. The updated Narrator also supports more Braille displays. Narrator Extensions : Users can enjoy improved productivity and efficiency in apps like Outlook and Excel using dedicated Narrator extensions. They make Narrator more concise and personalized, plus give more context into your spreadsheets.

: Users can enjoy improved productivity and efficiency in apps like Outlook and Excel using dedicated Narrator extensions. They make Narrator more concise and personalized, plus give more context into your spreadsheets. Voice Access: It is now much easier to make corrections when inputting text using just your voice. Besides, the Voice Access feature lets you dictate complex and non-standard words and interact with more control types, including the Lock Screen. Those relying on Voice Access can also back up and restore their preferences using the new Windows Backup app (also available on Windows 10).

Microsoft also took a chance to thank all those providing invaluable feedback that helped in making the OS more accessible to everyone:

We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us on our way by giving us feedback through different channels. We are excited to share that there are more milestones that we are tracking, where we would continue to need your help. So, do join us by trying Windows 11 and giving us your feedback to help create better experiences for each of us. Just press the Windows logo key + F to launch the Feedback hub and share what’s on your mind.

All those accessibility improvements are now available in the Windows 11 Moment 3 Update and newer (in supported languages and regions). You can download it and all subsequent updates, including version 23H2, using Windows Update or clean-install using images from the official website. However, it is worth noting that there is a bug that breaks Narrator during the setup, but Microsoft is working on resolving the problem in new ISO files.

If your computer does not support Windows 11, but you want to try its features and latest accessibility improvements, check out our guide detailing how to install Windows 11 version 23H2 on unsupported hardware.

Did you know? Microsoft has a dedicated Disability Answer Desk accessible via phone, chat, or American Sign Language. Customers with disabilities and physical limitations can use it to get technical help with Windows or another Microsoft product.