New Windows drivers for Surface Duo add better Slim Pen support, DisplayPort via USB-C, more

Gustave Monce (@gus33000 on Twitter) has released a new set of Windows drivers for those daring to replace Android with something more exciting on the original Surface Duo. Driver Package version 2303.64 is now available on GitHub, bringing a few notable changes for the Surface Slim Pen and more.

With the latest driver release, the original Surface Duo with Windows 11 can update the charger for the Surface Slim Pen. The stylus will connect with the smartphone once in the charging cradle and wake it up upon removal from the case. Other changes include support for DisplayPort via USB-C, new camera drivers (still broken), and better sensor support. The latter enables the built-in Geomagnetic Orientation sensor.

Here is the full changelog for Surface Duo Drivers build 2303.64:

New features: You can now update your Surface Slim Pen charger by plugging it into Surface Duo using an USB-C to C cable. Updating the charging cradle is required in order for the Surface Slim Pen 2 to charge in the cradle in case the cradle does not run the latest available firmware.

Putting a Surface Slim Pen into a connected charging cradle will automatically pair it with Surface Duo

Removing a Surface Slim Pen from a connected charging cradle will automatically wake up Surface Duo

New firmware is now available for Surface Slim Pen 2 users (pen will automatically update once connected to the device)

Touch drivers are now shared between both devices

You can now use OTG devices effortlessly

Charging is back into this release, without BSOD issues that have been plaguing it before

[WIP] Updated Calibration for Pens and Touch, not all of the changes are available as of now, so calibration may not be applied with this update (wait the next update)

[WIP] Added support for DisplayPort via USB-C

[WIP] Updated Camera drivers, the Camera app will now start but not do much else

[WIP] Updated Sensor driver to make the Geomagnetic Orientation sensor available Fixes: Enhancements for Qualcomm Power Engine Plugin DCVS support

Bug fixes for Qualcomm Combined Subsystem Driver Other things to note: MTP is not available in this release, we're working to bring this back, soon.

Updating to this release may not offer the new USB fixes to you, if that's the case, please do an inplace driver update from device manager for the Synopsys Dual Role Controller device (right click -> manual update -> pick from list)

Further More

[WIP] Support for Project "A" is being added

You can download the latest Windows Drivers for Surface Duo from GitHub, and the updated UEFI can be found here. Those interested in the project can also check out the list of working/partially working/broken features on a dedicated page. Finally, here are the guides and other links one may need when replacing Android with Windows 11 on the Surface Duo or Duo 2.

If you want a small dual-screen device that can run Windows 11, get the first-gen Surface Duo on Amazon for $349.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.