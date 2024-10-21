Grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm LTE for just $255

In July, Samsung launched its next-generation smartwatch lineup, including the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new Galaxy Watch 7 44mm with LTE is now available for $255.72 (was $379.99) from Amazon US, a massive 33% discount on a recently launched flagship smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 7 retains the familiar circular design and comes with new watch bands featuring a ripple-shaped design and colorful stitch details. It is powered by a 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, delivering three times faster CPU performance and 30% improved power efficiency. Additionally, it features a dual-frequency GPS that allows for accurate location tracking even in dense urban environments.

The Galaxy Watch 7 boasts an improved BioActive Sensor, offering greater accuracy. For the first time, Galaxy Watch 7 users can track advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which indicate the overall biological aging process and metabolic health.

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes with several useful software features. It allows users to accurately track over 100 workouts and build routines by combining various exercises. The Race feature enables users to compare current and past performance in real time to track progress. The Body Composition feature provides a comprehensive understanding of the user's body.

The FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature allows users to detect signs of sleep apnea. The Galaxy Watch 7 can detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification). It also includes Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.

You can find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal using the link below, and it is available in Green and Silver.

With its impressive features and current discount, the Galaxy Watch 7 presents a compelling option for those seeking a comprehensive smartwatch experience.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.