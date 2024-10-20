2TB Seagate Expansion SSD card for Xbox Series X|S back to just $200

If you are looking to upgrade the storage of your Microsoft Xbox Series X|S console, you should have your wallet ready today as Amazon has dropped the price of the Seagate Expansion card (SSD) to one of its best prices. The 2TB variant of the expansion card is available for just $200 today (purchase link below).

In case you may not be aware, the storage of the Xbox Series X|S can be increased but it requires one to purchase an Expansion card separately that plugs into the existing console. The setup is fairly easy since it is plug-and-play. A user simply needs to detach the protecting cover of the Card and insert it into the expansion port on the back of the device.

The Expansion card, which is essentially an NVME SSD, is compatible with Xbox Velocity architecture (one that morphed into DirecStorage on PC) and thus features like Quick Resume should work flawlessly. The Card is also hot-swappable and portable so you can have multiple of these and they can work with other Xbox Series X|S consoles as well.

Get the Seagate Expansion card for Microsoft Xbox Series X|S at the link below:

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB Solid State Drive - NVMe SSD for Xbox Series X|S, Quick Resume, Plug & Play, Licensed (STJR2000400) Black: $199.99 (Amazon US)

