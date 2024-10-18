Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.4371 (KB504498) has app snap layout improvements

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Channel with the build number 22635.4371, under KB504498. This new version includes some improvements for which apps are suggested for snap layouts, along with a couple of changes to Narrator. It also has some bug fixes as well

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Snap] We’re trying out a behind-the-scenes change to improve what apps are suggested for snapping in snap layouts. Try out snapping different apps and let us know if you see improvements in what apps you see suggested. [Narrator] We have added a new shortcut “Narrator key + control + X” to copy what Narrator last spoke to clipboard. It follows the pattern of using “Narrator key + X” which repeats the last spoken phrase out loud and is a good way to memorize similar shortcuts. You can use these shortcuts to review and copy what Narrator spoke, useful in cases you want to quickly copy some content or descriptions or codes/numbers for use.

Narrator will now auto-read contents of a mail in the new Outlook app similar to behavior in Outlook classic. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [File Explorer] Did some work so the search box in File Explorer shouldn’t draw off the end of the window anymore. [Narrator] We have addressed a performance issue where Narrator would slow down after 15 minutes of continuous use with a single application. If you continue to experience any performance delays, do report using Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue where Narrator would add an additional announcement “contains style” whenever its focus is on text that has styling attributes such as bullets, numbers across applications such as Microsoft Edge, Teams, Outlook, etc.

Fixed an issue where few dialogs in Narrator were not adopting the 200% text scaling setting in Windows.

You can check out the full blog post here.