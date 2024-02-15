Play No Man's Sky for free until February 19 to check out the latest Omega update

Developer Hello Games has continued to add content and improvements to its space-based survival game No Man's Sky since it launched in 2016. Today, the developer is not only adding a new update to the game but also letting other folks play it for free for a limited time.

The game's official website has the info on this limited free play period for No Man's Sky. The free trial will last until 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) on Monday, February 19. It's available for PC via Steam, MacOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. In addition, you can play it in the cloud using Xbox Game Pass.

Just in case you are not aware of No Man's Sky, it's a massive survival game where you can get on board your spaceship and explore a procedurally generated universe, including planets that you can land on and explore, along with battling other ships.

The game is also getting its latest free content update today. The Omega (version 4.5) update includes a new expedition where players can team up on the planet Nafut Gamma and set forth on a new adventure together to explore a new mystery in the galaxy. They will encounter a number of challenges along the way.

The Omega update also includes a new ship, the Starborn Runner, along with a new way to start community expeditions from your save games. You can also board a massive pirate dreadnought ship and fight its captain to claim the vessel.

Hello Games recently announced their next project, Light No Fire. This fantasy-based game will let players explore an alternative Earth that's supposed to be the size of the real Earth. There's no release date for the game yet.