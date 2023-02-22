No Man's Sky Fractal update adds PSVR2 support, a new Expedition, and more

Hello Games' space exploration and survival experience that is No Man's Sky is shipping its first update of 2023 today. Version 4.1, Fractal, comes with support for the brand-new PlayStation VR2 hardware, a catalogue to keep track of players' best discoveries, a new starship, HDR improvements, and more.

Sony is launching its latest virtual reality hardware today, and this update is ensuring day one support for those jumping in on their PlayStation 5s. Thanks to the new hardware and AMD's FSR 2.0, PSVR2 players should see a massive jump in fidelity over the original implementation. The headset's built-in vibrations and the Sense controllers' tactile feedback elements are both being used by the game too.

VR play as a whole has received improvements in this update, with base building, deflecting enemy fire, objective markers, and Galaxy Map navigating actions, and more, now being more intuitive and easier to control on PC and PS5.

Players wanting to look back on their biggest and rarest discoveries can now find a new Wonders section in the Catalogue. This has records of all the "notable discoveries, planetary extremes, and unusual objects collected" by the explorer in their adventures.

Gyro controls for PlayStation and Switch players, three more ship slots, and an atmospheric flight-focused Utopia Speeder starship are also part of the update, all on top of a brand-new Expedition that has players banding together to rebuild a solar system.

The No Man's Sky 4.1 Fractal update is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. In case you don't have this game yet, but want it, you're in luck as it is being discounted by 50% in this weeks Deals with Gold. The patch notes can be seen here.