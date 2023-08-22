NVIDIA 537.13 driver brings support and optimizations for Starfield

NVIDIA has released a new GPU driver for those using supported graphics cards on computers running Windows 10 and 11. Version 537.13 brings optimizations for Bethesda's upcoming Starfield and fixes for Battlefield 2042 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

What is new in NVIDIA 537.13 WHQL driver?

Game Ready for Starfield This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games including Starfield and the ICARUS: New Frontiers expansion. Fixed Issues in Version 537.13: [Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle Filters.

[Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart] Performance fluctuations due to issues between DirectStorage and NVIDIA Reflex. Fixed General Bugs: [Vegas Pro FX] Preview not working on some notebook configurations.

Note that the update contains several known issues. Also, you might experience some bugs not caused by NVIDIA drivers:

Open Issues: [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs.

[DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues

seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has

resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be

addressed in an upcoming driver release. [4172676] Issues Not Caused By Nvidia Drivers: Under Windows 10, clone mode across graphics processors is handled by the Windows OS, and not by the NVIDIA driver. Consequently, there are no controls for cross-adapter clone mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel under Windows 10. Functionality of some display controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel may be affected if

cross- adapter clone mode is enabled through the Windows Control Panel. In this case, use the Windows Control Panel to adjust display settings.

[Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display.

To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc.

You can download NVIDIA 537.13 Game Ready Driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes (PDF) are available here.