Nvidia 546.17 driver brings DLSS 3 optimizations for Modern Warfare III and Starfield

Nvidia graphics card owners now have a new driver waiting for them. The GeForce Game Ready 546.17 WHQL-certified driver is primarily aimed at providing DLSS 3 support for Starfield and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, alongside a range of bug fixes.

Starfield's DLSS 3 implementation is still in beta, and only Steam users can try it out at the moment. Bethesda just recently pushed out an update to the beta branch too, which adds further improvements to the frame generation tech from Nvidia, and might mesh well together with the latest driver.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare III, which launched last week, already received a Game Ready update from Nvidia in October, but RTX 40 Series owners should see improvements to frame generation with this specific release too.

Here are the gaming and general bug fixes included in this driver, which includes good news for those enjoying long binging sessions of Alan Wake 2:

Fixed Gaming Bugs [Alan Wake 2] Addressing gradual stability and performance degradation over

extended periods of gameplay [4334633]

[Counter Strike 2] Improved NVIDIA Reflex functionality and performance [4361128]

[Starfield/Cyberpunk 2077] Stutter observed on some Advanced Optimus notebooks

[4341762]

[Control] Game stability issues over extended periods of gameplay [4313811] Fixed General Bugs [OBS] Tearing issue when recording high resolution video [4359771]

[Notebook] GPU can become frozen in maximum performance state [4364631]

Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update

[4335862]

Random Bugcheck may be observed on certain systems [4343844]

[Wallpaper Engine] Wallpaper shows tearing when cloned in multi-monitor

configuration [4364562]

[Firefox Beta] Increased page file memory use when enabling RTX Video Super

Resolution [4359080]

The sole known issue listed on the release notes is related to Discord streaming:

[Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted [4349586]

However, there are many more open issues listed on the GeForce forums:

A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in Windows. [4251314]

Small checkerboard like pattern may randomly appear in Chromium based applications [3992875]

[GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series] PC may randomly freeze/bugcheck when Windows Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled [4009884]

Horizontal band may appear when cloning a G-SYNC display to HDMI monitor [4103923]

[Alienware X17 R2 w/ GeForce RTX 3080 Ti] Display goes blank when DirectX game is launched while notebook is in dedicated GPU mode [4146369]

[RTX 4060 Ti] Display may randomly flicker with a black bar on the top of the screen when using desktop apps [4239893]

Slight stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain systems [4362307]

The Nvidia 546.17 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app while standalone download links can be found below. Here are the release notes (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH