NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL is now available with optimizations for Mortal Kombat 1, Starfield, more

NVIDIA has started rolling out a new driver with optimizations for Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P. Version 537.34 also improves performance in Starfield and resolves issues in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Additionally, it adds support for six new G-SYNC Compatible monitors and five new GeForce Experience Optimal Settings.
What is new in NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL?
Release Highlights:
Game Ready for Mortal Kombat 1
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- [Starfield] Profile updated for Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass version.
- [Counter-Strike: Global Offensive] black screen when using the GeForce Experience In-Game Overlay.
And here are the new G-SYNC Compatible monitors added in driver 537.34:
|Manufacturer
|Model
|HDR
|Size
|Panel Type
|Resolution
|VRR Range
|AOC
|U27G3X
|Yes
|27
|IPS
|3840x2160 (4K)
|48-160Hz
|AG275QA1
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|60-170Hz
|I-O DATA
|GDQ271JA
|59-180Hz
|LG
|27GR93U
|3840x2160 (4K)
|48-144Hz
|27GR750Q
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|48-165Hz
|27GR750Q
|38
|3840x1600 (WQHD+)
|
60-170Hz
Finally, here are the new games with support for one-click optimization within the GeForce Experience app:
-
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
-
Immortals of Aveum
-
Starfield
-
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
-
Wayfinder
The list of known issues includes the following:
Open Issues:
- [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs.
- [DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues
seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has
- resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be
addressed in an upcoming driver release.
Operating System Issues:
- [Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on
HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663]
To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select
“Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc.
Application Issues:
- Some games and applications are designed to run at a fixed frame rate, and consequently do not take advantage of NVIDIA G-Sync. To prevent issues, G-Sync may be disabled for those applications.
NVIDIA's latest driver supports the following graphics cards:
You can download NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL driver from the official website or using the GeForce Experience app. Note that it is only available to 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. 32-bit Windows 10 and Windows 8.1/8/7 are no longer supported. Full release notes available here (PDF).
