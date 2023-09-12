NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL is now available with optimizations for Mortal Kombat 1, Starfield, more

NVIDIA has started rolling out a new driver with optimizations for Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P. Version 537.34 also improves performance in Starfield and resolves issues in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Additionally, it adds support for six new G-SYNC Compatible monitors and five new GeForce Experience Optimal Settings.

What is new in NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL?

Release Highlights: Game Ready for Mortal Kombat 1



This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P.



Fixed Gaming Bugs [Starfield] Profile updated for Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass version.

[Counter-Strike: Global Offensive] black screen when using the GeForce Experience In-Game Overlay.

And here are the new G-SYNC Compatible monitors added in driver 537.34:

Manufacturer Model HDR Size Panel Type Resolution VRR Range AOC U27G3X Yes 27 IPS 3840x2160 (4K) 48-160Hz AG275QA1 2560x1440 (QHD) 60-170Hz I-O DATA GDQ271JA 59-180Hz LG 27GR93U 3840x2160 (4K) 48-144Hz 27GR750Q 2560x1440 (QHD) 48-165Hz 27GR750Q 38 3840x1600 (WQHD+) 60-170Hz

Finally, here are the new games with support for one-click optimization within the GeForce Experience app:

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Immortals of Aveum

Starfield

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Wayfinder

The list of known issues includes the following:

Open Issues: [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs.

[DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues

seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has

seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be

addressed in an upcoming driver release. Operating System Issues: [Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on

HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663]

To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select

“Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc. Application Issues: Some games and applications are designed to run at a fixed frame rate, and consequently do not take advantage of NVIDIA G-Sync. To prevent issues, G-Sync may be disabled for those applications.

NVIDIA's latest driver supports the following graphics cards:

GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900 Series

GeForce GTX 700 Series TITAN Series

You can download NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL driver from the official website or using the GeForce Experience app. Note that it is only available to 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. 32-bit Windows 10 and Windows 8.1/8/7 are no longer supported. Full release notes available here (PDF).