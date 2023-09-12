NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL is now available with optimizations for Mortal Kombat 1, Starfield, more

NVIDIA has started rolling out a new driver with optimizations for Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P. Version 537.34 also improves performance in Starfield and resolves issues in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Additionally, it adds support for six new G-SYNC Compatible monitors and five new GeForce Experience Optimal Settings.

What is new in NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL?

Release Highlights:

Game Ready for Mortal Kombat 1

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

  • [Starfield] Profile updated for Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass version.
  • [Counter-Strike: Global Offensive] black screen when using the GeForce Experience In-Game Overlay.

And here are the new G-SYNC Compatible monitors added in driver 537.34:

Manufacturer Model HDR Size Panel Type Resolution VRR Range
AOC U27G3X Yes 27 IPS 3840x2160 (4K) 48-160Hz
AG275QA1 2560x1440 (QHD) 60-170Hz
I-O DATA GDQ271JA 59-180Hz
LG 27GR93U 3840x2160 (4K) 48-144Hz
27GR750Q 2560x1440 (QHD) 48-165Hz
27GR750Q 38 3840x1600 (WQHD+)

60-170Hz

Finally, here are the new games with support for one-click optimization within the GeForce Experience app:

  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

  • Immortals of Aveum

  • Starfield

  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

  • Wayfinder

The list of known issues includes the following:

Open Issues:

  • [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs.
  • [DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues
    seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has
  • resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be
    addressed in an upcoming driver release.

Operating System Issues:

  • [Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on
    HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663]
    To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select
    “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc.

Application Issues:

  • Some games and applications are designed to run at a fixed frame rate, and consequently do not take advantage of NVIDIA G-Sync. To prevent issues, G-Sync may be disabled for those applications.

NVIDIA's latest driver supports the following graphics cards:

  • GeForce RTX 40 Series
  • GeForce RTX 30 Series
  • GeForce RTX 20 Series
  • GeForce GTX 16 Series
  • GeForce GTX 10 Series
  • GeForce GTX 900 Series
  • GeForce GTX 700 Series
  • TITAN Series

You can download NVIDIA 537.34 WHQL driver from the official website or using the GeForce Experience app. Note that it is only available to 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. 32-bit Windows 10 and Windows 8.1/8/7 are no longer supported. Full release notes available here (PDF).

