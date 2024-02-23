Nvidia releases new drivers for unsupported graphics cards and Windows versions

Nvidia has pushed a new GPU driver for those still using old graphics cards based on the Kepler architecture. In addition, there is a new release for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users who do not want to upgrade even though the operating system trio no longer receives security updates from Microsoft and other developers.

Despite the "no support" mode, developers sometimes release an update or two to resolve security vulnerabilities that are too important to ignore.

Here is what is new in driver 474.82 for Kepler-based graphics cards (GeForce 600 Series, GeForce 700 Series, and some GeForce 800M models) in systems running Windows 10 and 11:

NVIDIA has released a software security update display driver for desktop Kepler-series GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers. This update addresses issues that may lead to multiple security impacts. See Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver – February 2024, which is posted shortly after the release date of this software on the NVIDIA Product Security page.

And here is what is new in driver 474.89 for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1:

NVIDIA has released a software security update display driver for GeForce GPUs to be used with Windows 7/8.x which is no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers. Effective October 2021, Game Ready Driver upgrades, including performance enhancements, new features, and bug fixes, are exclusively available for systems utilizing Windows 10 and Window 11 as their operating system. Critical security updates will be available on systems utilizing Windows 7 through September 2024. See Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver – February 2024, which is posted shortly after the release date of this software, and will be posted on the NVIDIA Product Security page.

Note that version 474.89 is non-WHQL certified because Microsoft no longer accepts driver submissions for WHQL certification on Windows 7.

You can download drivers 474.82 and 89 on the official Nvidia website. Full release notes are available here and here (PDF).