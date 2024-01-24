NVIDIA 551.23 WHQL driver is out with support for RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

NVIDIA is rolling out a new graphics driver for compatible GPUs. Version 551.23 is now available for download with the initial support for the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card. In addition, the latest release adds DLSS 3 support for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and DLSS Super Resolution for Enshrounded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

What is new in NVIDIA 551.23 WHQL?

Here is the list of added features and capabilities:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Enshrouded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which support DLSS Super Resolution. Adds support for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPU.

Other changes and fixes in version 551.23 include the following:

Forza Horizon 4: Ansel/ Freestyle filters cause application to freeze or crash.

RTX 4060 Ti: Display may randomly flicker with a black bar on the top of the screen when using desktop apps.

Horizontal band may appear when cloning a G-SYNC display to HDMI monitor.

And here is the list of known bugs:

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround.

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows HardwareAccelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled.

Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations

NVIDIA 551.23 WHQL Game-Ready driver is available for 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download the latest NVIDIA driver from the official website or update an existing installation via the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes for driver 551.23 are available here (PDF).