Not all Nvidia 4070 Ti SUPER are bad as MSI confirms only one model has performance issues

Nvidia, alongside AMD and Intel, released new products earlier this month at CES 2024. In terms of GPUs, Nvidia definitely had the best launch as the company announced three new "SUPER" branded cards: the 4070 SUPER, the 4070 Ti SUPER, and the 4080 SUPER.

Interestingly enough, Nvidia had perhaps inadvertently under-specced its own 4070 SUPER on the specification sheet, and this was the case at the launch presentation too. Later on, the company quietly rectified its mistake as it confirmed the card actually packed 33% more L2 cache at 48MB vs 32MB it had originally advertised.

While the 4070 SUPER was available first, the Ti arrived second, and the 4080 SUPER is set to land by the end of the month.

Like the 4070 SUPER, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER too seems to have run into some hiccups, though this time, it's not a positive one. However, the issue only seems to affect MSI's Ventus 3X three-fan model, with the card underperforming compared to what the models from the likes of Asus or Gigabyte, among others, are doing. Curiously, other MSI models are seemingly unaffected by this issue.

The table below shows the relative performances of the Gigabyte Gaming OC (left) and the MSI Ventus 3X (right) at three different resolutions. This seems to be happening despite using the optimized GeForce driver version:

MSI has also confirmed the issue as it published a statement today:

After a deep investigation, our R&D department discovered that our new GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X graphics card does not deliver its full potential. MSI sincerely acknowledges and apologizes for any inconvenience. With a paramount focus on enhancing user experience, we are unwaveringly committed to ensuring optimal graphics card performance and overall satisfaction for our esteemed customers.

MSI has asked users to update the vBIOS (video BIOS) on their Ventus 3X cards:

To enjoy your new product at its maximum speed, we kindly invite you to update the new BIOS (95.03.45.40.F0) that is freshly fine-tuned by our team. This update will boost your graphics card performance, aiming to meet and exceed the expected benchmarks.

The problem may not be resolved just yet as YouTuber Tech YES City did not see any significant difference between the three different vBIOS versions they tested:

Cyberpunk 2077 Starfield Alan Wake 2 Apex Legends

Regardless, MSI seems to be working hard to find a solution. It has also added in its statement that the other seemingly unaffected models of the 4070 Ti SUPER, namely, the Ventus 2X and the Gaming X, will also receive a similar treatment.

You can find more details about the vBIOS updates on this page on MSI's website.

Via: TechPowerUp (link1, link2) | Tech YES City (YouTube)